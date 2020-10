Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,558

Transformers Studio Series 86 ? First Look at Packaging, Grimlock, Jazz, and More



One of the most anticipated product releases of 2021 is the upcoming Transformers Studio Series 86 – a line that has yet to be officially announced but has had most of the entire line up revealed through production samples out of Asia.* This line of movie-related figures takes the same love and attention given to the live-action Transformers movies but puts them towards the animated 1986 The Transformers movie. Thanks to seton from the 2005 Boards for sharing an image we have our first look at some of the upcoming figures as well as their packaging.* Enjoy your first (or



Thanks to seton from the 2005 Boards for sharing an image we have our first look at some of the upcoming figures as well as their packaging.





