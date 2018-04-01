|
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Alpha Trion with Landmine Gallery
No April Fools for you today, just a sharp new gallery! We’re rounding out our look at the first two waves of Prime Masters with a photoshoot of Power of the Primes Landmine with Alpha Trion
. Landmine as standard for the Prime Masters looks very sharp, with the inner robot face filling the space of the helmet like his fellow Autobot Prime Masters Metalhawk and Cloudburst. He’s a Metalhawk remold, but carried out well enough to not be immediately obvious. The inner robot, Alpha Trion, looks nothing like the Autobot scholar, but looks like the inner robot of Landmine, » Continue Reading.
