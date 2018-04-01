|
Transformers IDW Collection Phase 2 Volume 8, coming in December 2018!
Amazon have listed a new solicit for Transformers the IDW Collection Phase 2, Volume 8
. Due to hit in December 2018, this volume collects the Elegant Chaos story arc from More than Meets the Eye (issues 35-40), the Days of Deception arc from Transformers (issues 35-38) as well as the Transformers Punishment one-shot and the Drift: Empire of Stone miniseries.  
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.