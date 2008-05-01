Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Fandom Alert  20% Off All Purchases on eBay Today Only!



Just a heads up to everyone looking to snag a deal on eBay  they are having a sale that gives 20% off all purchases over $50 today only!* Use the coupon code PICKDADSGIFT to get 20% off your order at checkout!* If youre looking to backfill your collection, troop build, or just save some coin on a recent release, nows the time!* You could also grab a Father’s Day gift too I guess. ? Hit the links below to get right into the action: Power of the Primes, Combiner Wars, Titans Return, Masterpiece,
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
