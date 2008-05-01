|
Fandom Alert 20% Off All Purchases on eBay Today Only!
Just a heads up to everyone looking to snag a deal on eBay they are having a sale that gives 20% off all purchases over $50 today only!* Use the coupon code PICKDADSGIFT
to get 20% off your order at checkout!* If youre looking to backfill your collection, troop build, or just save some coin on a recent release, nows the time!* You could also grab a Father’s Day gift too I guess. ? Hit the links below to get right into the action: Power of the Primes
, Combiner Wars
, Titans Return
, Masterpiece
,
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.