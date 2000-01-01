Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:59 AM
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 396
eBay 20% off Today on almost everything!
eBay is having a 20% off sale on almost everything today for Father's Day. Here is the link...

https://pages.ebay.com/promo/2018/0606/66165.html
Today, 10:18 AM
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 351
Re: eBay 20% off Today on almost everything!
minimum $50 purchase.

I think the last time they had the 20% off , there wasn't a minimum you had to buy.
Today, 10:28 AM
kclui
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Toronto
Posts: 50
Re: eBay 20% off Today on almost everything!
NICE FOUND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
