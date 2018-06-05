|
Behind The Scenes of Bumblebee The Movie Interview With John Cena and Hailee Steindfi
Via*Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel
*we have a short but nice*Behind The Scenes of Bumblebee The Movie Interview With John Cena and Hailee Steindfield. Both John and Hailee talk about their roles on the movie and share some impressions for the fans. If you were busy or absent and you missed the first trailer, you can watch it here
. We also have the official poster
to share with you, and our classic gallery of HD screencaps
from the trailer. You can watch the interview below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Behind The Scenes of Bumblebee The Movie Interview With John Cena and Hailee Steindfield
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.