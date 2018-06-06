|
Transformers: Power Of The Primes Leader Class Wave 2 Rodimus Unicronus Found At Cana
Good news for Canadian fans. Thanks to report from friend site Cybertron.ca
, we can confirm that*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Leader Class Wave 2 Rodimus Unicronus Was Found At Canadian Retail. The evil black repaint of the Evolution Rodimus Prime mold has been found at Wal-Mart in Ontario. Burnhamthorpe in Mississauga to be exact. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!  
