Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Rumor: Possible Breakdowns Of Upcoming Generations Legacy, Studio Series & Generation


Thanks to various reports on the web and the 2005 Boards, we have rumored breakdowns of next year’s Transformers lines. This is quite a big amount of information about upcoming*Generations Legacy, Studio Series &#038; Generations Selects figures but take it with a grain of salt until we find a proper official confirmation. We won’t spoil the fun, so click on the discussion link below to read all the information in our forums.

The post Rumor: Possible Breakdowns Of Upcoming Generations Legacy, Studio Series & Generations Selects 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 01:55 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Rumor: Possible Breakdowns Of Upcoming Generations Legacy, Studio Series & Genera
Wow. They're really intent on having Earthrise Arcee shelfwarm forever, aren't they? (Assuming SS86 Arcee is just Earthrise Arcee repacked.)
