|
Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Not Suc
It has been a week of important news about Hasbro’s crowdfunding projects. The Unicron Crowdfunding Project has been extended, while HasLab Cookie Monsters didn’t reach its goal
. But these were not the only crowdfunding projects around. We had learned before that Takara Tomy had teamed up with TV-Kun Magazine for the*Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding
*for the Japanese market. Sadly, we have to inform that this project didn’t reach its goal of 2000 backers. By the end of the reception period in*August 31st, only 49% of the needed numbers were reached. TV-Kun tweeted the official cancellation » Continue Reading.
The post Legacy TV-Kun Transformers 35th Anniversary Commander Convoy Box Crowdfunding Not Successful
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.