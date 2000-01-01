imfallenangel Beasty Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 369

Toys R Us updated their site, and....trouble! First: it lost my password, had to reset it.



Second, once in, I found that my account was blank.. no more history of my purchases, lost the tracking for Omega, (good thing I was able to locate a tracking check on 17Track I did in my history so I know it's on it's way).



I just emailed them, but wanted to let you guys know, in case anyone else might have same issue.



Beside that, the first thing I noticed is that they made the items larger, and the sort by newly added is also gone.



Argh... sometimes, I don't get why people mess with stuff like this making it worse.