Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Toys R Us updated their site, and....trouble!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:58 AM   #1
imfallenangel
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 369
Toys R Us updated their site, and....trouble!
First: it lost my password, had to reset it.

Second, once in, I found that my account was blank.. no more history of my purchases, lost the tracking for Omega, (good thing I was able to locate a tracking check on 17Track I did in my history so I know it's on it's way).

I just emailed them, but wanted to let you guys know, in case anyone else might have same issue.

Beside that, the first thing I noticed is that they made the items larger, and the sort by newly added is also gone.

Argh... sometimes, I don't get why people mess with stuff like this making it worse.
imfallenangel is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:25 AM   #2
ngnaw
Beast Machine
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 491
Re: Toys R Us updated their site, and....trouble!
It needed an update... lol get with the times! they'll sort out the small things later.
__________________
My Feedback Thread
ngnaw is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
** Vintage Transformers G1 Lot (X6) 1980's Constructions Devastator + Weapons **
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toys GT-04 Jazz Brand New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw Takara Hasbro
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.