Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage In-Hand Images


Via Kreemzek Reviews on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage. Mirage shares part of the engineering of the previous Siege Mirage mold, but featuring several new parts to make him look closer to an Earth vehicle. The figure shows some new transformation steps, no clear parts, a smaller rear spoiler and an open driver seat. Strangely, there's no connector for Mirage's shoulder cannon. Mirage just can hold it on his hands or connecting it into a hole in the back of the arm (which make it point upwards). We also have comparison shots next to the original

The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage In-Hand Images
ill stick with siege, prefer the shoulder cannon and have no interest in buying a 2 pack for 1 questionably "upgraded" figure.
