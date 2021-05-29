Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,582

Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage In-Hand Images



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage. Mirage shares part of the engineering of the previous Siege Mirage mold, but featuring several new parts to make him look closer to an Earth vehicle. The figure shows some new transformation steps, no clear parts, a smaller rear spoiler and an open driver seat. Strangely, there’s no connector for Mirage’s shoulder cannon. Mirage just can hold it on his hands or connecting it into a hole in the back of the arm (which make it point upwards). We also have comparison shots next to the original



The post







More... Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage. Mirage shares part of the engineering of the previous Siege Mirage mold, but featuring several new parts to make him look closer to an Earth vehicle. The figure shows some new transformation steps, no clear parts, a smaller rear spoiler and an open driver seat. Strangely, there’s no connector for Mirage’s shoulder cannon. Mirage just can hold it on his hands or connecting it into a hole in the back of the arm (which make it point upwards). We also have comparison shots next to the original » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Mirage In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca