Transformers Beast Wars Beast Generation Book (Mook format) Cover Image
*we have our first look at the cover of the upcoming Transformers Beast Wars Beast Generation Book (Mook format). This mook contains pictures of Beast Wars toys releases from 1997 to 2004 including both Japanese and US releases (including RID Predacons) with updated images, information, interviews with developers, trivia and more (in Japanese). A great visual material for any Beast Wars fan. The book is listed in Amazon Japan
for 4,378 Yen ($41.54 approximately) and expected for release in December 3 this year. Click on the bar to see the cover and then » Continue Reading.
