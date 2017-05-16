A rating for a*Transformers: The Last Knight Computer Game has been discovered
by TFW2005 at the Australian Classification website. The technical details are as follows: Transformers: The Last Knight Classification – PG Consumer Advice – Mild Violence Category – Computer Games Date of Classification – 6 April 2017 Publisher – Hasbro Inc. Production Company – Hasbro Inc. Applicant – IARC Classification Number – 100925269 We currently do not know whether this is for the mobile game which was relaunched recently (classified under Computer Games) or for something new entirely.  
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Computer*Game Rating Discovered
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...