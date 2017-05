Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,634

More... A rating for a*Transformers: The Last Knight Computer Game has been discovered by TFW2005 at the Australian Classification website. The technical details are as follows: Transformers: The Last Knight Classification – PG Consumer Advice – Mild Violence Category – Computer Games Date of Classification – 6 April 2017 Publisher – Hasbro Inc. Production Company – Hasbro Inc. Applicant – IARC Classification Number – 100925269 We currently do not know whether this is for the mobile game which was relaunched recently (classified under Computer Games) or for something new entirely. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Computer*Game Rating Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

