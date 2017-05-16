Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,634
Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Licensing Expo 2017


Hasbro Inc. and Paramount Pictures both confirmed their presence at this year’s*Licensing Expo with Hasbro confirming products and marketing material from our beloved*Transformers franchise. Strangely, Paramount Pictures does not list Transformers among the list of items they will be showcasing on the show floor. However, with a summer tent-pole movie coming in, we may very well see some push from Paramount. Hasbro states the following to the press: “Hasbro is committed to Creating the World’s Best Play Experiences. From toys and games, television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and consumer product licensing, Hasbro fulfills the need for play with families &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro And Paramount To Attend Licensing Expo 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
