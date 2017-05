Transformers Mighty Muggs To Make A Comeback?

Hasbro has applied for another Trademark at the United States Patent &*Trademark Office but this time for a trademark that is partially attached to the Transformers franchise. Back with a brand new logo, Mighty Muggs seems to be making a comeback after several years of absence (commercial discontinuation). Trademark Name: Mighty Muggs Trademark Description:*Heads, portraits, busts of men not in profile. Stylized men, including men depicted in caricature form. Rectangles that are completely or partially shaded For those who do not know,*Mighty Muggs are a vinyl–plastic collectible toy series made by Hasbro. The toys resemble super deformed versions of » Continue Reading.