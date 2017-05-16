Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,634
Transformers: Rescue Bots Magazine To Be Launched


Transformers: Rescue Bots has a special place in TFW2005 heart. We became the first site to announce the project to the world back when it had humble beginnings as a way of teaching little children on hazards and safety. Since then, it has grown into an award winning TV show (currently on hiatus) with a modest fan-following and a great toyline. Therefore, it is our pleasure to announce a new initiative by Hasbro and Signature Publishing. Starting from this May 19th, the two companies will launch a Transformers: Rescue Bots Magazine to the European market.

The post Transformers: Rescue Bots Magazine To Be Launched appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
