The fine folks over at Soldier Story Toys
have shared a behind the scenes look at the recently announced Transformers Unicron Table Lamp (Statue). In the pics you can see it’s light up features a bit better than the pretty promotional photos
. Read on to check the pics and some product details! UNICRON TABLE LAMP TF-G1-U01 by SOLDIER STORY INTRODUCTION Even in outer space, the darkness becomes a part of you Soldie Story Hobby proudly presents TRANSFORMERS G1 UNICRON & Hot Rod Home Decor Light from Transformers the movie 1986. Unicronis a prodigiously large robot whose » Continue Reading.
