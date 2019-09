Today, 07:32 AM #1 GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,376 G1 Micromaster Combiner Tanker Truck Transport W/ Gusher and Pipeline Review

https://youtu.be/m2b9xwz1k70 The second of the Autobot Micromaster combiner transports is the tanker truck with Pipeline and Gusher. I think I may even prefer this one to the missile launcher. It feels more solid and is every bit as verstile. I also like the molds used for Pipeline and Gusher (probably because I had them in purple as a kid for Decepticons Grit and Knock-Out) The figures might be iffy, but does the star of the show, the base itself, hold up today as still an awesome toy? Maybe!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge