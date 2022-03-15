Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*social media
*channels
, is treating us with more*Transformers Botbots Concept Art. Following his first Botbots concept art images
, now we have another set of interesting early ideas for characters, toys and alt modes. Read on for Ken Christiansen comments: ?Here’s some early concepts and alternate designs sketches.*Clearly way too many steps at this point, for the final version sizes and parts count, of those little cuties. Very early in the concept phase.? Another good chance to remember that the new Transformers Botbots cartoon will premiere on Netflix this Match 25th. See the images attached to » Continue Reading.
