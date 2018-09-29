Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Additional Generations Siege Listings


Following up on our story yesterday of several Generations War For Cybertron Siege listings in Wal-Mart computers, our users have put on their detective hats and have been able to find a handful more. First up we have a new listing for Battle Master Aimless, who is Misfire’s Targetmaster partner. In the tiny world of Micromasters, we have: Off Road Patrol, Spy Patrol and Sports Car Patrol. Lastly, another Autobot deluxe has been listed in the form of Deluxe Prowl. Could we see his Fairlady Z brothers down the road in this line? Hopefully! &#187; Continue Reading.

