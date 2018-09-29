|
Additional Generations Siege Listings
Following up on our story yesterday
of several Generations War For Cybertron Siege listings in Wal-Mart computers, our users have put on their detective hats and have been able to find a handful more. First up we have a new listing for Battle Master Aimless
, who is Misfire’s Targetmaster partner. In the tiny world of Micromasters, we have: Off Road Patrol
, Spy Patrol
and Sports Car Patrol
. Lastly, another Autobot deluxe has been listed in the form of Deluxe Prowl
. Could we see his Fairlady Z brothers down the road in this line? Hopefully! » Continue Reading.
