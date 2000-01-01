|
G1 Transformer scout and deluxe classes
Did they even have such different classes back then? I got the G1 Hot Rod, and his robot mode is taller than Cyberverse robot mode, and I believe the Cyberverse is a Deluxe class one. The ones that were really small were called minis as opposed to being called legends class today. Hound was the smallest that I remember of the larger ones. I compared the G1 Hot Rod to Impactor, and he's shorter, and he's about the same size as a Deluxe class Optimus Prime I have.