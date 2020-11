Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up: Ultimate X-Spanse Revealed!

The official Transformers social media channels have revealed our first look at the new*Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up: Ultimate X-Spanse. INSPIRED BY X-JET FROM 90s ANIMATED SERIES: This Ultimate X-Spanse figure converts into a licensed Lockheed Martin jet in 34 steps and features deco and details inspired by the X-Men animated series Ultimate Spanse is ready for pre-order NOW at* Target ! Or at the following retailers on 3/1: Your Local GameStop and Hasbro Pulse.