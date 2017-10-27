Did you get your hands on The Last KnightTarget exclusive Blu-Ray with the bonus content of the entire Combiner Wars cartoon on it? No? Well, good news everyone! Hasbro’s Youtube channe
l has updated with all eight episodes of Machinima’s Combiner Wars cartoon. This is great timing if you’d like to get caught up or just revisit the series before the next installment, Titans Return, begins on November 14th!
