Iron Factory and Planet X have revealed several new products at SGC 2017 in Shanghai. Among some of their other released and upcoming items, we have prototypes and colored prototypes of the following: Iron Factory Steel Lucifer – Nova Prime Burning Slug – Warpath (seen partially) Jetfire Shattered Glass Optimus Pink Asssasin with a SDCC Combiner Hunters deco Jazz Slipstream Planet X Phobetor – Bombshell Morpheus – Shrapnel Phantasus – Kickback There are more 3rd party groups at this convention. So join the discussion in our 3rd party forum to see who all » Continue Reading.
