Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Iron Factory and Planet X 3rd Party Reveals at SGC 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,089
New Iron Factory and Planet X 3rd Party Reveals at SGC 2017


Courtesy of Omega Man on Facebook Iron Factory and Planet X have revealed several new products at SGC 2017 in Shanghai. Among some of their other released and upcoming items, we have prototypes and colored prototypes of the following: Iron Factory Steel Lucifer – Nova Prime Burning Slug – Warpath (seen partially) Jetfire Shattered Glass Optimus Pink Asssasin with a SDCC Combiner Hunters deco Jazz Slipstream Planet X Phobetor – Bombshell Morpheus – Shrapnel Phantasus – Kickback There are more 3rd party groups at this convention. So join the discussion in our 3rd party forum to see who all &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Iron Factory and Planet X 3rd Party Reveals at SGC 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Optimus Prime Leader Class Magnus Prime takara hasbro
Transformers
NEW IDW/G1 Mastermind Creations MMC R-13 Spartan Impactor Transformer
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.