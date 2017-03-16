Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,194

Transformers Earth Wars Update ? Play Both Sides!



More... The fine folks over at Transformers: Earth Wars sent through a press release, and this one is a biggie. Starting today, players will be able to play as either Autobot or Decepticon under one account! Check the details below, and grab your copy via the Apple or Andoid app stores on your mobile device. For the First Time, Players Are Free to Collect Transformers From Either Faction Today, a brand new update comes to the real-time combat strategy mobile game Transformers: Earth Wars that allows players to unlock up to 35 new Bots. When the game launched in June 2016, » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars Update – Play Both Sides! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

