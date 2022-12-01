Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Beast Wars battle scene diorama
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:21 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 605
Cool Beast Wars battle scene diorama
Now for something much less morbid than the coffins I made for the "dead" Ironhide and Prowl. A few years ago, I had created a pre-Earth "Cybertron battle scene" diorama using the Siege figures from a few years ago. (And since I've added Origin Bumblebee and Jazz, while the TF collectors' community is waiting for an Origin Wheeljack, that scene may be due for an updated view.)
Anyway, I've just created a similar diorama with the Kingdom/Legacy BW figures. I hope to share pics within the next couple days, but for now, here's a teaser video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2G960zfGzc
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.