Beast Wars battle scene diorama

Anyway, I've just created a similar diorama with the Kingdom/Legacy BW figures. I hope to share pics within the next couple days, but for now, here's a teaser video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2G960zfGzc Now for something much less morbid than the coffins I made for the "dead" Ironhide and Prowl. A few years ago, I had created a pre-Earth "Cybertron battle scene" diorama using the Siege figures from a few years ago. (And since I've added Origin Bumblebee and Jazz, while the TF collectors' community is waiting for an Origin Wheeljack, that scene may be due for an updated view.)Anyway, I've just created a similar diorama with the Kingdom/Legacy BW figures. I hope to share pics within the next couple days, but for now, here's a teaser video.



