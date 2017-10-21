Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
4K Releases Of The First 4 Live-Action Movies Coming On December 5th


Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Mglaighton120 for reporting in our forums that there will be 4K Releases Of The First 4 Live-Action Movies Coming On December 5th. BestBuy.com*has listings for Transformers 2007, Revenge Of The Fallen, Dark Of The Moon, and Age of Extinction*4K versions with HDR. They are scheduled for release on December 5th and you can pre-order them now for*$27.99.* If you are a fan of the live-action movies, don’t miss the opportunity to get them in one of the best video qualities available. You can check the mirrored covers after the break &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 4K Releases Of The First 4 Live-Action Movies Coming On December 5th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



