Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Mglaighton120 for reporting in our forums that there will be 4K Releases Of The First 4 Live-Action Movies Coming On December 5th. BestBuy.com
*has listings for Transformers 2007
, Revenge Of The Fallen
, Dark Of The Moon
, and Age of Extinction
*4K versions with HDR. They are scheduled for release on December 5th and you can pre-order them now for*$27.99.* If you are a fan of the live-action movies, don’t miss the opportunity to get them in one of the best video qualities available. You can check the mirrored covers after the break » Continue Reading.
The post 4K Releases Of The First 4 Live-Action Movies Coming On December 5th
