Today, 08:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,602
Iron Factory Legends Scale Lio Kaiser Gray Prototype & Renders


Third party company Iron Factory have shared, via their Weibo account, our first look at the gray prototype of their G1 Liokaiser for the Legends scale. Iron Factory’s take on the powerful combiner from Transformers Victory look very close to his animation model. They have also shared color renders of the combiner mode and the first component: Leozack. There’s still not much information about price or the exact release date but it’s expected sometime in 2022. See the mirrored images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Iron Factory Legends Scale Lio Kaiser Gray Prototype & Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



