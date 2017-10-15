Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,019
IDW First Strike #6 ITunes Preview


Via ITunes*we have*IDW First Strike #6 ITunes Preview*to share with you The new multi-crossover in the Hasbro Comic Universe continues on this issue. Scarlett finally faces Joe Colton and tries to convince him to stop his plans, but Colton had no single intention to give up. First Strike #6 Mairghread Scott War for the Core! Deep within Cybertron, the ultimate weapon to kill all Transformers is about to be activated! Meanwhile, Elita One plans to stop the weaponby killing every human on Cybertron! Either way, looks like some species on Cybertron is going down unless Optimus Prime and Scarlett &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW First Strike #6 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



