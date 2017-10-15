Via ITunes
*we have*IDW First Strike #6 ITunes Preview*to share with you The new multi-crossover in the Hasbro Comic Universe continues on this issue. Scarlett finally faces Joe Colton and tries to convince him to stop his plans, but Colton had no single intention to give up. First Strike #6 Mairghread Scott War for the Core! Deep within Cybertron, the ultimate weapon to kill all Transformers is about to be activated! Meanwhile, Elita One plans to stop the weaponby killing every human on Cybertron! Either way, looks like some species on Cybertron is going down unless Optimus Prime and Scarlett » Continue Reading.
The post IDW First Strike #6 ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...