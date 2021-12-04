Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
John Barber Confirms: Final Day as IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief is Tomorrow


John Barber confirmed news that we shared earlier this month: he is moving on from the IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief post. We sincerely wish John and IDW the best in whatever directions that they each move forward.

The post John Barber Confirms: Final Day as IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief is Tomorrow appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



