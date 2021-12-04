John Barber confirmed news
that we shared earlier this month: he is moving on from the IDW Publishing Editor-in-Chief post. We sincerely wish John and IDW the best in whatever directions that they each move forward. Read on for John’s full statement after the jump, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Hi all? I?m not much of a poster here (I plan to turn that around in the new year) but here?s a big update from me: Tomorrow will be my last day working at IDW. It?s not sudden, having been planned for a while now, » Continue Reading.
