|
Transformers Forged to Fight Updates with ROTF Megatron!
Transformers Forged to Fight sent through word that Megatron will be joining the ranks as a playable character starting tomorrow morning.* Read on below for full details and a launch vid!* When done, make sure to head on over to the app stores and download Transformers Forged to Fight (iOs
| Android
)! All Hail Megatron! That pretty much sums up the Decepticon leader’s ambition, and his minions’ fear-induced feelings. Pity those that stand in the way of his eternal struggle against his sworn enemy Optimus Prime. Megatron will be joining TRANSFORMERS: Forged » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Forged to Fight Updates with ROTF Megatron!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.