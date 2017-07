Transformers Forged to Fight Updates with ROTF Megatron!

Transformers Forged to Fight sent through word that Megatron will be joining the ranks as a playable character starting tomorrow morning. Read on below for full details and a launch vid! When done, make sure to head on over to the app stores and download Transformers Forged to Fight ( iOs | Android )! All Hail Megatron! That pretty much sums up the Decepticon leader's ambition, and his minions' fear-induced feelings. Pity those that stand in the way of his eternal struggle against his sworn enemy Optimus Prime. Megatron will be joining TRANSFORMERS: Forged