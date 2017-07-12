Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Forged to Fight Updates with ROTF Megatron!


Transformers Forged to Fight sent through word that Megatron will be joining the ranks as a playable character starting tomorrow morning.* Read on below for full details and a launch vid!* When done, make sure to head on over to the app stores and download Transformers Forged to Fight (iOs &#124; Android)! All Hail Megatron! That pretty much sums up the Decepticon leader’s ambition, and his minions’ fear-induced feelings. Pity those that stand in the way of his eternal struggle against his sworn enemy Optimus Prime. Megatron will be joining TRANSFORMERS: Forged &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Forged to Fight Updates with ROTF Megatron! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



