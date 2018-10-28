Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,341

MCM Comic Con London: Transformers Studio Series Cogman, Shatter & More!



As we await Hasbro’s brand panel later today to cap off what’s been a busy weekend full of great reveals at multiple conventions, TFW2005 members JaY88 and Rotorstorm tide us over with their on-site



As we await Hasbro's brand panel later today to cap off what's been a busy weekend full of great reveals at multiple conventions, TFW2005 members JaY88 and Rotorstorm tide us over with their on-site MCM Comic Con London coverage by sharing fresh in the display case pictures of several upcoming Studio Series figures including Cogman, Shatter, "Scrap Metal," and what looks to be Long Haul and Rampage! Are you attending the convention? Feast your optics on the photos attached to this post and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!





