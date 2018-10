Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 9 Available on Hasbro’s YouTube

Hasbro's official YouTube channel posted Shadowstriker, episode 9*of Transformers: Cyberverse! Bumblebee revisits memories of his arch nemesis Shadowstriker and learns there's more to being a hero than just knowing how to fight. Remember to check out previous installments and then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 "Fractured"