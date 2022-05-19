Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,304

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Tarantulas In-Hand Images



Coming to us once more from PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a photo gallery of the much-anticipated Transformers Legacy Deluxe Tarantulas! Tarantulas is looking very faithful to his Beast Wars cartoon design here, albeit with a more “realistic” tarantula mode. He’s shown off in both of his modes and is also compared with other recent Generations Beast Wars figures as well. Check it out after the jump and let us know if you’re interested in picking him up on the boards!



