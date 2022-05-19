Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Tarantulas In-Hand Images


Coming to us once more from PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have a photo gallery of the much-anticipated Transformers Legacy Deluxe Tarantulas! Tarantulas is looking very faithful to his Beast Wars cartoon design here, albeit with a more “realistic” tarantula mode. He’s shown off in both of his modes and is also compared with other recent Generations Beast Wars figures as well. Check it out after the jump and let us know if you’re interested in picking him up on the boards!

evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Deluxe Tarantulas In-Hand Images
Man I don't even care that his spider-legs are hollow facing front, this is sexy AF
