Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 New Stock Images
Attention Masterpiece collectors! Via Amazon.jp we have new HQ stock images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 for your viewing pleasure! We have a clear look at a colored sample and the plethora of accessories that will be included with this release. See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
