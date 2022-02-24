Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers X G.I. Joe Collab Official Pics, Details and Pre-Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,917
Transformers X G.I. Joe Collab Official Pics, Details and Pre-Orders Live


The Transformers Generations Collaborative: G.I. Joe Mash-Up, Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank with Cobra Baroness Collaboration was officially revealed earlier this morning, and pre-orders are now live across the web. We’ve attached official pics and product copy, make sure to snag your copy below at our sponsors! TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, The Chosen Prime, Toy Dojo, Ages Three and Up, Dorkside Toys, Amazon Transformers Generations Collaborative: G.I. Joe Mash-Up, Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers X G.I. Joe Collab Official Pics, Details and Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COLORING BOOK VTG 1984 HASBRO Some Colored Marvel vintage
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of Fallen Megatron, The Fallen, Starscream complete
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of The Fallen Demolisher, Grindor & Desert Tracker...
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Autobots Lot of 4 Bumblebee & more
Transformers
KU BIAN BAO KBB MODEL KBBDEFORMATION USS10-V-U
Transformers
Transformers Figural Bag Clip Keychain Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Hasbro 2021 Prime
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers Starscream 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Decepticon Action Fig
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.