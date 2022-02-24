The Transformers Generations Collaborative: G.I. Joe Mash-Up, Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank with Cobra Baroness Collaboration was officially revealed earlier this morning, and pre-orders are now live across the web. We’ve attached official pics and product copy, make sure to snag your copy below at our sponsors! TFSource
