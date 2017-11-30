Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,302
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Cover B Line Art


Thanks to artist*Nick Roche on Twitter*we have the*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #12 Cover B Line Art for your viewing pleasure. We had already reported Lost Light #12 Cover B in our forums*which features an*art of a mysterious invisible Autobot (Mirage?) who has been discovered and is ready for a final confrontation. Nick Roche let us see his impressive line art for this cover and he also shares some comments on his Tweet: “And here’s the lineart! It needed to be turned around lickety-split, and even though the concept was simple, it took a bit &#187; Continue Reading.

