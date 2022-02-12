Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime Gray Prototype


Kotobukiya official Twitter have just shared an image showing the physical gray prototype of their new*Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime. This original anime-girl rendition of Optimus Prime (recently revealed together with Megatron)*is on exhibit at the third floor of Kotobukiya building in Akihabara, and it will be on display until March 4th. We have a look a the detailed gray prototype and the Autobot insignia display base. See the new image after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



