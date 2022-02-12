Kotobukiya official Twitter
have just shared an image showing the physical gray prototype of their new*Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime. This original anime-girl rendition of Optimus Prime (recently revealed together with Megatron
)*is on exhibit at the third floor of Kotobukiya building in Akihabara, and it will be on display until March 4th. We have a look a the detailed gray prototype and the Autobot insignia display base. See the new image after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
.
