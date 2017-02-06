Hasbro held their 2016 4th Quarter (and 2016 Overall) Financial Call this morning and they are happily moving towards 2017. Brian Goldner CEO of Hasbro told the following regarding Transformers: “Powered by our all-screen, year-round storytelling, Transformers had a strong finish to 2016, posting double-digit growth in the second half of the year and is well positioned for the next chapter of the Transformers franchise Significantly, Hasbro has two major films featuring our brands: Transformers: The Last Knight opening in June and My Little Pony: The Movie comes to theatres in October. New launches from Backflip Studios, including Transformers: » Continue Reading.
