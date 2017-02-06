Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2016 4th Quarter Financial Call


Hasbro held their 2016 4th Quarter (and 2016 Overall) Financial Call this morning and they are happily moving towards 2017. Brian Goldner  CEO of Hasbro told the following regarding Transformers: “Powered by our all-screen, year-round storytelling, Transformers had a strong finish to 2016, posting double-digit growth in the second half of the year and is well positioned for the next chapter of the Transformers franchise Significantly, Hasbro has two major films featuring our brands: Transformers: The Last Knight opening in June and My Little Pony: The Movie comes to theatres in October. New launches from Backflip Studios, including Transformers: &#187; Continue Reading.

