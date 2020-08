Today, 10:43 PM #1 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,217 Seeker Stand for Earthrise Seekers? Need Help Pls

I need stands for my earthrise seekers.



I'd like to get ones that just have one port that you can plug into the underbelly of the jet instead of the stands that have 3 prongs where you have to use one to support the nosecone.



Similar to what they did with the MP seeker stand.





What do you recommend (pics/ links greatly appreciated)



And where do you buy them from?



Also if you have any for sale and are GTA local let me know.





Thanks as always for your help guys,

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

#2 cr3d1t

Re: Seeker Stand for Earthrise Seekers? Need Help Pls



https://www.amazon.ca/BANDAI-Soul-St...ons+act&sr=8-1



They’re great for legends class, deluxe and voyagers like the seekers. T30 Springer, etc. Siege Ultra Magnus For example might be a little too heavy. Would need to test.



I think they’re great. They were 20$ when I bought them and the box came with three stands. Now I’m not sure how many Comes in a box nowadays. Bought some Chinese knock offs (pack of 2) and while they’re okay, they’re not as solid.



They come with pegs to plug in the back of the figure, and two types of pincer holders. Three of each.



Wish I had a decent flight stand for Skyfire, though. I have these.They’re great for legends class, deluxe and voyagers like the seekers. T30 Springer, etc. Siege Ultra Magnus For example might be a little too heavy. Would need to test.I think they’re great. They were 20$ when I bought them and the box came with three stands. Now I’m not sure how many Comes in a box nowadays. Bought some Chinese knock offs (pack of 2) and while they’re okay, they’re not as solid.They come with pegs to plug in the back of the figure, and two types of pincer holders. Three of each.Wish I had a decent flight stand for Skyfire, though.

