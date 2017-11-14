Power of the Primes has just made its debut at retail with the sighting of deluxe wave 1, and with it, we have confirmation that every figure comes with not one, not two, but 12 whole variants! Right from the start when the line’s collector cards were first shown, the astute were picking up that different packaging samples were showing different collector cards. Now that the line has been released, we can confirm that every figure in fact has one of twelve different collector cards included at random. The front side of each card shows the same awesome artwork; the » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Pack-In Collector Card Variant Information – 12 Variants per figure!
