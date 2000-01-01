Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,953
SS86 Slug (Slag) and Daniel Review
A look at the next in the Transformers Studio Series '86 line with Dinoboit Slug (or Slag if you are a G1 fan like me) and the abysmal Daniel (sooo shoulda been a sword). Luckily, our dinoboy here is pretty fantastic!

https://youtu.be/jXmm9SL4l8Y
