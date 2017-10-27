Thanks to Loopaza Mega Store On Facebook
*we have a*Possible Takara Tomy April 2018 Listings: New Movie Series And MPM-5. Loopaza Mega Store, which proved a reliable source for these listings before,* shared an image with the possible*April, 2018 line up of Takaratomy Transformers next line. The list and prices are as follows: *Bumblebee*?2,800 *Decepticon Stinger*?2,800 *Decepticon Crowbar?2,800 *Ratchet*?2,800 *Optimus Prime*?4,500 *Starscream ?4,500 *Grimlock*?6,800 *Blackout*?6,800 *MPM5 – New Character (No other description)*?10,000 If we consider the prices, this line will have*4 Deluxe class, 2 Voyager class and 2 Leader class toys. We have already reported our first images of Megatron » Continue Reading.
