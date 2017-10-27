Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible Takara Tomy April 2018 Listings: New Movie Series And MPM-5
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,086
Possible Takara Tomy April 2018 Listings: New Movie Series And MPM-5


Thanks to Loopaza Mega Store On Facebook*we have a*Possible Takara Tomy April 2018 Listings: New Movie Series And MPM-5. Loopaza Mega Store, which proved a reliable source for these listings before,* shared an image with the possible*April, 2018 line up of Takaratomy Transformers next line. The list and prices are as follows: *Bumblebee*?2,800 *Decepticon Stinger*?2,800 *Decepticon Crowbar?2,800 *Ratchet*?2,800 *Optimus Prime*?4,500 *Starscream ?4,500 *Grimlock*?6,800 *Blackout*?6,800 *MPM5 – New Character (No other description)*?10,000 If we consider the prices, this line will have*4 Deluxe class, 2 Voyager class and 2 Leader class toys. We have already reported our first images of Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Takara Tomy April 2018 Listings: New Movie Series And MPM-5 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Optimus Prime Leader Class Magnus Prime takara hasbro
Transformers
NEW IDW/G1 Mastermind Creations MMC R-13 Spartan Impactor Transformer
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.