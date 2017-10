Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,730

Steve Blum @ Central Canada Comic Con This Weekend Steve Blum, the voice of Starscream from Transformers Prime! Other Transformers related guests include Marvin Mariano & Jim Shooter!



