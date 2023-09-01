Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:45 AM   #1
drafly
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2024
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1
Slugto to base pieces
Are there any online resources that detail how to take Slug apart down to it's base pieces?


I tried taking apart the body and after removing two screws in the body, I was still unable to pry it open.
