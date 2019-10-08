|
G1 Voice Actor Marshall Efron (Hun-Grrr) Passed Away
Mr*Marshll Efron,*who became part of the Transformers franchise as the voice of G1 Hun-Grr (beast mode), has passed away at 81, according to a*The New York Times article
. While he had a small role in our beloved G1 Transformers cartoon, he had a prolific career as an*actor, voice actor, comedian and writer. He was well-know during the 70’s ny his appearance in The Great American Dream Machine and the childrens program Marshall Efrons Illustrated, Simplified and Painless Sunday School. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
