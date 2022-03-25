We have a second teaser trailer of the upcoming new*Transformers EarthSpark*cartoon for your viewing pleasure. This another 30-second short video, shared via the*Transformers Instagram
*and Facebook accounts
*and*Paramount + YouTube
. It’s pretty similar to the first teaser
, but we can spot some seconds of new footage featuring the new Autobots Twitch and Thrash and their human friends. Transformers EarthSpark*will debut this November via Paramount +
*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. Watch the video after the break, as well as some screencaps, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers EarthSpark Second Teaser Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...