Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website
*with images and information of a new exclusive*Character Card Binder. This an elegant binder to keep the E-Hobby exclusive SD characters cards (which we know Wave 1
,*Wave 2
,*Wave 3
*and Wave 4
so far). Each binder comes with 10 binder refills (can hold 4 cards per page) and two new exclusive SD cards exclusive to this release: “Convoy Black Version” and “Megatron Black Version”. This product is available for pre-order only in Japan at the moment. It is sold for 3080 Yen (about $22.00) and planned for release in October this year. See » Continue Reading.
The post E-Hobby Exclusive Character Card Binder Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...