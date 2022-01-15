Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
E-Hobby Exclusive Character Card Binder Images


Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website*with images and information of a new exclusive*Character Card Binder. This an elegant binder to keep the E-Hobby exclusive SD characters cards (which we know Wave 1,*Wave 2,*Wave 3*and Wave 4 so far). Each binder comes with 10 binder refills (can hold 4 cards per page) and two new exclusive SD cards exclusive to this release: “Convoy Black Version” and “Megatron Black Version”. This product is available for pre-order only in Japan at the moment. It is sold for 3080 Yen (about $22.00) and planned for release in October this year. See &#187; Continue Reading.

