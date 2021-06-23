|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Box Images
Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 box. This release brings us a completely new*cartoon-accurate mold of the Decepticon Seeker commander. The box design follows the previous Masterpiece boxes style showing Starscream in jet and robot mode in the front, and some poses and all the accessories in the back. This Masterpiece will start shipping by the end of this month. You can still pre-order one for your collection via any of our sponsors below.*You can now check out the mirrored images after the jump, and join the discussion on the » Continue Reading.
