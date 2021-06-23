Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Box Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,704
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Box Images


Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom*we have images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 box. This release brings us a completely new*cartoon-accurate mold of the Decepticon Seeker commander. The box design follows the previous Masterpiece boxes style showing Starscream in jet and robot mode in the front, and some poses and all the accessories in the back. This Masterpiece will start shipping by the end of this month. You can still pre-order one for your collection via any of our sponsors below.*You can now check out the mirrored images after the jump, and join the discussion on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Box Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
Transformers Robot Heroes - Lot of 31 (plus accessories)
Transformers
Transformers G1 mini figurine set of 6 hard to find
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Sentinel Prime Astrotrain Highbrow
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:47 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.