Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Then & Now 2-Pack Out at Singapore Retail


#FeelTheBuzz picks up an international retail sighting, as TFW2005 member darkavenger finds the Studio Series Deluxe Bumblebee Then &#38; Now 2-pack set on shelves at*Takashimaya.*We first brought you images of this duo, featuring the Bee in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle and 2016 Chevrolet Camaro forms, from the Hasbro display cases at Comic-Con International: San Diego in*July. Is this set on your list of movie collection must-haves? Happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore. Check out the picture attached to this post and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Then & Now 2-Pack Out at Singapore Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
