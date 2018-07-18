|
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Then & Now 2-Pack Out at Singapore Retail
#FeelTheBuzz picks up an international retail sighting, as TFW2005 member darkavenger finds the Studio Series Deluxe Bumblebee Then & Now 2-pack set on shelves at*Takashimaya
.*We first brought you images of this duo, featuring the Bee in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle and 2016 Chevrolet Camaro forms, from the Hasbro display cases at Comic-Con International: San Diego in*July.
Is this set on your list of movie collection must-haves? Happy hunting to our fellow Transformers fans in Singapore. Check out the picture attached to this post and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!  
